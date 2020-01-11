TitanMaven
Five Bold Predictions for Titans against Ravens

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It is the NFL playoffs, which means anything is possible.

Nearly every year – particularly on this weekend – there are upsets. Coaches dig deep in their playbooks to try to gain an edge or reverse momentum. Unlikely heroes emerge for teams that are fortunate enough to advance.

That makes it difficult to predict what will happen. But that’s the fun of it.

With all of that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans in their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday at Baltimore:

Rashaan Evans will set a franchise record for tackles in a playoff game. The 2018 first-round draft pick led the Titans with 139 tackles during the regular season and had a team-high 12 last week at New England. Baltimore’s offense attacks every area of the defense, but Evans (pictured) has the speed and athleticism to cover a lot of ground, against the run and the pass. His personal battle with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be worth watching. The Titans’ media guide does not list a record for tackles in a playoff game. Evans is going to force someone to do some research.

• Derrick Henry will not rush for 100 yards. This has less to do with how well Henry will or won’t play than it does with the way Baltimore’s offense operates. The Ravens led the NFL in time of possession during the regular season by a wide margin. They had the ball for an average of 34:37 per contest, which was more than two minutes longer than the next best team. Henry won’t get enough carries to get to 100, so he will have to do more with the carries he gets.

• Greg Joseph will attempt a field goal. In three games since Ryan Succop was placed on injured reserve, Joseph has done nothing but kick off and produce extra points. This is not a game in which the Titans want to settle for field goals, but they will probably have to. Every Baltimore opponent during the regular season attempted at least one field goal and 10 attempted more than one. In fact, opponents attempted more field goals (31) than PATs (24) against Baltimore this season. So, the Titans will have to take points however they can get them.

• Taylor Lewan will be called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The veteran left tackle deserves credit for drastically reducing the number of violations he committed after he publicly declared his intent to do so. He’s still Taylor Lewan. He still led the Titans in penalties this season. The intensity and emotion of this game is bound to get to him at some point. The Titans will just have to overcome it when it does.

• Marcus Mariota will make a big play. The now-backup quarterback has gotten several snaps with the offense in the last two games. He has thrown two passes (both complete) and handed off once – all pretty benign stuff, which makes you think that the Titans are setting up something with him. There can be no better time to unleash whatever it is than a road game against the NFL’s best team, which features a defense that is hyper-aggressive. There’s no telling what it will be. But it’s coming. Whether it will be enough to tip the scales in the Titans’ favor is anybody’s guess.

