Thursday Injury Report: Brown Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel was asked several times throughout the week about Jayon Brown.

The Tennessee Titans head coach consistently described his third-year linebacker as “sore” with an emphasis on the “sore.”

Apparently, that was only part of the story. Brown, the Titans’ third-leading tackler and their best pass defender among linebackers during the regular season, was one of two players ruled out for Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff contest against the Baltimore Ravens with the release of Thursday’s injury report. Also ruled out was wide receiver Adam Humphries, who has not played since Dec. 1 because of an ankle injury.

Brown will miss the contest with a shoulder injury sustained last Saturday against New England. He played just 10 snaps in that game.

He finished the regular season with a career-high 117 tackles and broke up nine passes (also a career-high) despite the fact that he missed two games along the way with a recurring groin injury. In his limited action against the Patriots, he made three tackles.

Veteran Wesley Woodyard and rookie David Long split playing time against New England after Brown was injured and likely will do the same in this one. That is a change from the regular season, when Woodyard, in his 12 NFL season, played extensively in the games Brown missed.

“(Long) has worked his way in there and tried to understand what to do,” Vrabel said this week. “There’s some things that showed up (Saturday) that were good, and some things that he’ll have to continue to be coached on and he’ll have to continue to improve on.”

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Saturday status

Out: Jayon Brown, LB (shoulder) and Adam Humphries, WR (ankle).

Questionable: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle)

Others

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Kamalei Correa, OLB (illness); Nate Davis, G (illness); Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot); Dion Lewis, RB (shoulder) and Kalif Raymond, WR (concussion).

BALTIMORE

Saturday status

Out: None.

Questionable: Mark Ingram, RB (calf) and Mark Andrews, TE (ankle).

Others

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Jimmy Smith, CB (not injury related); Earl Thomas, S (not injury related); and Brandon Williams, DT (not injury related).