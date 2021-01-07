NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Thursday Injury Report: Jackson Still Limited During Work Week

Veteran cornerback has played in the last three games without the benefit of a full practice schedule.
Author:
Publish date:

Adoreé Jackson is once again a full-time member of the Tennessee Titans defense. On game days, at least.

The veteran cornerback remains a part-time practice participant due to the knee injury that caused him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season.

Jackson was one of five Titans players who did not practice Thursday as preparations for Sunday’s wild card playoff game against Baltimore continued.

That was a step backward given that he was a limited participant on Wednesday but is consistent with what has happened in recent weeks. Jackson sat out at least one workout each of the last two weeks and was a limited participant in all three practices the week prior to that.

“We have to structure (practices) in a manner that they give the players what they need, but also conscious of their health, and who's available, and the types of numbers that we have,” coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday.

After a limited role in the Dec. 20 against Detroit, Jackson played 127 out of a possible 129 snaps on defense in the last two contests against Green Bay and Houston. His tackle total increased each game, from two against the Lions to three against the Packers and four against the Texans.

There is no reason to expect he won’t be available to face the Ravens.

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Aaron Brewer, G (not injury related), A.J Brown, WR (knee/hand), Adoreé Jackson, CB (knee), Dennis Kelly, T (knee) and Rodger Saffold, G (ankle). Limited participation: RB Darrynton Evans (shoulder) and Derrick Henry, RB (not injury related). Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (hip), Kevin Byard, S (not injury related), Stephen Gostkowski, K (not injury related), Ben Jones, C (hamstring), Derick Roberson, OLB (hamstring) and Geoff Swaim, TE (wrist).

BALTIMORE

Did not practice: D.J. Fluker, T (knee), Mark Ingram, RB (not injury related) and Brandon Williams, DT (not injury related). Limited participation: CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), Patrick Mekari, C (back), Yannick Ngakoue, OLB (thigh), Jimmy Smith, CB (ribs/shoulder) and WR Willie Snead (ankle).

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) heads out to the field for warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Get Gostkowski Back at Right Time

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) lines up for a play during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Thursday Injury Report: Jackson Still Limited During Work Week

NFL superstars Lamar Jackson (left) and Derrick Henry (right).
News

The Connection That Fuels Henry, Jackson

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches his players during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Smith Won't 'Cheat the Job' He Has Now

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

A Review of Titans-Ravens Playoff Rivalry

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) points to the Jumbotron after recovering a fumble on a play under review during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Final Power Rankings: Defense Drags Down Titans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marcus Johnson (83) makes the catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
GM Report

Titans Make a Pair of Practice Squad Moves

Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) and guard Rodger Saffold III (76) takes the field for the NFL Divisional Playoff game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Md.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Saffold Vows He Will Play

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Here We Go Again: It's Titans vs. Ravens