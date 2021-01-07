Thursday Injury Report: Jackson Still Limited During Work Week

Veteran cornerback has played in the last three games without the benefit of a full practice schedule.

Adoreé Jackson is once again a full-time member of the Tennessee Titans defense. On game days, at least.

The veteran cornerback remains a part-time practice participant due to the knee injury that caused him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season.

Jackson was one of five Titans players who did not practice Thursday as preparations for Sunday’s wild card playoff game against Baltimore continued.

That was a step backward given that he was a limited participant on Wednesday but is consistent with what has happened in recent weeks. Jackson sat out at least one workout each of the last two weeks and was a limited participant in all three practices the week prior to that.

“We have to structure (practices) in a manner that they give the players what they need, but also conscious of their health, and who's available, and the types of numbers that we have,” coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday.

After a limited role in the Dec. 20 against Detroit, Jackson played 127 out of a possible 129 snaps on defense in the last two contests against Green Bay and Houston. His tackle total increased each game, from two against the Lions to three against the Packers and four against the Texans.

There is no reason to expect he won’t be available to face the Ravens.

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Aaron Brewer, G (not injury related), A.J Brown, WR (knee/hand), Adoreé Jackson, CB (knee), Dennis Kelly, T (knee) and Rodger Saffold, G (ankle). Limited participation: RB Darrynton Evans (shoulder) and Derrick Henry, RB (not injury related). Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (hip), Kevin Byard, S (not injury related), Stephen Gostkowski, K (not injury related), Ben Jones, C (hamstring), Derick Roberson, OLB (hamstring) and Geoff Swaim, TE (wrist).

BALTIMORE

Did not practice: D.J. Fluker, T (knee), Mark Ingram, RB (not injury related) and Brandon Williams, DT (not injury related). Limited participation: CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), Patrick Mekari, C (back), Yannick Ngakoue, OLB (thigh), Jimmy Smith, CB (ribs/shoulder) and WR Willie Snead (ankle).