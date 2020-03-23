Ranking The Titans' Best Free Agent Signings

Over the last week or so the Tennessee Titans have been more focused on retaining members of their 2019 team than they have been in adding new players for 2020 and beyond.

Rather than get involved in the Tom Brady sweepstakes, they signed Ryan Tannehill to an extension. When right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to a deal with Cleveland, they elevated veteran backup Dennis Kelly to starter and gave him a contract to match. They put the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry to ensure that he would not go anywhere.

There is comfort – and a certain value – in sticking with what you know.

The free agent market does offer some pleasant surprises, though. Tennessee recently released tight end Delanie Walker, but for seven seasons he was a something a free agent bonanza, a guy who did far more for them than he did his previous employer.

Then again, sometimes all team can ask it to get what they paid for. It doesn’t always work out that way, but when it does it feels like a big payoff.

With that in mind, here is a countdown of the top 10 free agent signings of the Titans era (1999-2019):

10. Nate Washington, WR, 2009 (Pittsburgh): Washington played six seasons – and never missed a game – for the Titans, which was more than half is 11-year career. He led Tennessee in receptions in 2011, when he set career-highs with 74 catches, 1,023 yards and seven touchdown receptions and was the franchise’s first 1,000-yard receiver in seven seasons. Plus, his catch percentage with the Titans (53.3) topped his career average.

9. Neil O’Donnell, QB, 1999 (Cincinnati): He did not play a lot of games (25 games, eight starts) and never was a full-time starter for the Titans. Without him, though, the run to the Super Bowl in 1999 might never have happened. He went 4-1 as a starter, beginning in Week 2, while Steve McNair recovered from back surgery. Three of those wins were by three points or fewer, including a critical 20-19 triumph in Week 3 at Jacksonville. His 83.2 passer rating with Tennessee was slightly better than his career average (81.8).

8. Ben Jones, C, 2016 (Houston): He was the first step in an offensive line overhaul that began shortly after Jon Robinson became general manager. In four seasons, Jones has played 63 out of a possible 64 games and last year got a contract extension that ties him to the Titans through 2021. He is not a dominant physical presence in the middle of the line, but his steady presence has allowed Robinson to build out and create a line that helped make Henry the 2019 NFL rushing champion.

7. Brian Orakpo, OLB, 2015 (Washington): One of the big questions when he signed was durability. In four seasons in Tennessee, he missed just three games. Twice, he led the team in sacks (2015, 2016), was one of 36 NFL players to produce more than 25 sacks from 2015-18 and helped speed the Titans transition to a 3-4 defense, which began in 2014. Orakpo made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2016.

6. Logan Ryan, CB, 2017 (New England): If he were to stick around for more than three years and produce another season or similar to the last one, he would have a chance to move up this list. In 2019, he became the third NFL defensive back (the only cornerback) in the last decade with at least four sacks and four interceptions in a season. His production, his overall play and his leadership improved in all three seasons with the Titans.

5. Chris Hope, S, 2006 (Pittsburgh): Like Washington, Hope played six seasons for the Titans, which was more than half his 11-year career. In that time, he played all 16 games five times and made the only Pro Bowl appearance of his career (2008). His first season with Tennessee he amassed a career-high 128 tackles. He topped that with 133 in 2010. He also was a valuable veteran presence for draft picks in the secondary such as cornerback Courtland Finnegan (2006), safety Michael Griffin (2007), cornerback Jason McCourty (2009) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (2010).

4. Randall Godfrey, MLB, 2000 (Dallas): If he had stayed more than three seasons, he probably would be even higher on this list. As it is, he immediately transformed the defense from a good one in 1999 to a dominant one in 2000, when he made 169 tackles (still the fourth highest total of the Titans era) and the Titans led the league in total defense and were second in scoring defense. He was the leading tackler again in 2001 before a knee injury sidetracked him and led to his 2002 release.

3. Delanie Walker, TE, 2013 (San Francisco): He had 123 receptions for 1,465 yards and eight touchdown catches in seven years with San Francisco. In his first two years with Tennessee he had 123 catches for 1,461 yards and 10 receptions – and he only got better from there. Walker led the team or tied for the team lead in receptions four straight seasons (2014-17), was a three-time Pro Bowler (2015-17) and a four-time team captain (2015-18).

2. Kyle Vanden Bosch, DE, 2005 (Arizona): He was a second-round pick who spent four injury-riddled years with Arizona. So, when the Titans first signed him, he was a cheap, low-risk addition. What they got were 38.5 sacks in 74 games over five seasons, three Pro Bowl appearances and a relentless work ethic that had an effect throughout the entire roster. His injury history was a thing of the past as he played all 16 games in four of those seasons.

1. Kevin Mawae, C, 2006 (N.Y. Jets): It is almost always difficult to quantify an offensive lineman’s contributions. With Mawae, though, it just takes a quick glance at the team rushing statistics. In the four years he was in the middle of the offensive line (2006-09) the Titans finished in the top five three times and no worse than seventh – and got Chris Johnson to 2,000 yards in 2009. The next season (2010), Tennessee finished 17 in rushing and the year after that, 31. The season before Mawae’s arrival, the Titans were 23in rushing offense. Add to that the fact that the line allowed 12 sacks in 2008 (tied for fewest in the NFL), 15 in 2009 (second fewest in the league) and no more than 30 in those four years, and you get the picture pretty clearly. Mawae was worth every penny the Titans paid him.

Honorable mention (listed by year): Lorenzo Neal, FB, 1999 (Tampa Bay); Jason Fisk, DT, 1999 (Minnesota); Fred Miller, T, 2000 (St. Louis); Lance Schulters, S, 2002 (San Francisco); David Thornton, LB, 2006 (Indianapolis); Jason Babin, DE, 2010 (Philadelphia); Matt Hasselbeck, QB, 2011 (Seattle); and Wesley Woodyard, ILB, 2014 (Denver).