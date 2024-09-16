Titans Make Bizarre Turnover History
The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 after falling to the New York Jets in a 24-17 loss in Week 2 action.
Titans coach Brian Callahan described the game as deja vu in his post-game press conference.
"Same story as the last one," Callahan said after the game via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I thought we played better than last week, but the mistakes were critical. It's incredibly frustrating, but at the end of the day I think we have what it takes on our team to win football games. We've been in position to win them, and we've made just enough mistakes to not.
"I believe in our team. I believe in our guys. I believe in the way we work, and I believe in what they're made of. It's going to come. We're not going to give up. It's Week 2, and we've played not even close to our best football. So, we're going to keep going."
It was the same story for a number of reasons. The result definitely adds to the similarity of the two games, but the Titans accomplished a feat that has only happened once in a two-game span in NFL history.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans are "the first team to have their own punt blocked, interception, and a fumble lost in consecutive games since the 2002 Chargers."
The turnovers for the Titans were the Achilles' heel against the Chicago Bears, and it bit them in the butt once again when they played the Jets. If these careless turnovers hadn't happened, the Titans might be 2-0 rather than 0-2. It just goes to show the importance of taking care of the football.
The Titans will hope to put an end to this odd streak in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.
