Titans HC Gets Emotional After Win
The Tennessee Titans claimed a much-needed 20-17 win against the New England Patriots in Week 9 at Nissan Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Titans coach Brian Callahan was visibly emotional in his press conference following the win.
The win felt like Callahan's chance to finally have something go his way in a year where not much luck has been on his side.
Callahan was hired by the Titans back in January and he finally had earned his chance to be a first-time head coach. However, Callahan has been the captain of a ship that has undergone many hardships.
Since the start of training camp, Callahan has dealt with a countless amount of injuries, players unexpectedly retiring, and a whole lot of losing. The Titans came into this week's game with a 1-6 record despite leading or being tied in nearly every game this season at halftime.
The past two weeks for Callahan and the Titans have been particularly difficult. The Titans haven't been able to play with starting quarterback Will Levis under center as he's been dealing with a shoulder injury. In Mason Rudolph's first two starts, the Titans were outscored 86-24.
After losing by 38 points in Week 8 to the Detroit Lions, many people were calling for some Titans coaches' jobs, including special teams coordinator Colt Anderson and Callahan himself. They needed a bounce-back performance in Week 9.
Today, things began to change. The Titans played complementary football in all three phases, won the turnover battle and were able to grab their second win of the season.
The Titans didn't put on a perfect display, but they can ride some momentum going into their next game in Week 10 when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers in beautiful, sunny southern California.
