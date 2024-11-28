Titans Coach Praises Commanders Star Jayden Daniels
The Tennessee Titans face a difficult opponent in Week 13 in the Washington Commanders, who boast rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has built a strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year as the Commanders have a winning record and a spot in the current playoff picture for the NFC.
Titans coach Brian Callahan knows how dangerous he can be and will create a very methodical game plan against him.
"He's the driver of the (Commanders) run and pass game," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's fun to watch, and his poise for a young player stands out the most to me."
Daniels got the Commanders off to a wonderful start during the season as the team won seven of its first nine games. However, the Commanders haven't played up to their standards as of late, losing their last three games and falling to 7-5.
This doesn't mean Daniels has been bad. In fact, he has remained cool, calm and collected during the losing streak.
Washington's recent woes could suggest an "easier" game for Tennessee, especially after conquering the top team in the AFC South in the Houston Texans on the road in Week 12. The win spawned some confidence from the Titans, but Daniels has the power to make it all irrelevant with a strong performance.
Stopping Daniels will be the key to victory for the Titans. If they can keep him at bay, the Titans will have a decent chance to pull off an upset. If he goes off, the Titans will likely head back to Nashville on a long and quiet flight.
Kickoff between the Titans and Commanders is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
