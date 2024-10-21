Titans Coach Explains Risky Call vs. Bills
In the opening drive of the second half against the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was faced with a tough decision, but one that caused a lot of heads to scratch.
Leading 10-7, the Titans opted to go for it on 4th-and-2 early in the third quarter inside their own territory. The decision to go for it was an odd one, but especially when the Titans had a very predictable run up the middle from Tony Pollard that had him stuffed three yards behind the line of scrimmage, resulting in a turnover on downs.
The Bills took the lead six plays later and cruised to a 34-10 victory. While the decision to go on 4th down may not have solely decided the game, Callahan and the Titans handed over a lot of momentum to the Bills, which they took advantage of.
"I made the decision to go, because I was trying to see if we could capture some momentum on that first drive," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We didn't execute the play well. … If we blocked it right, we would have had a chance."
The Titans have been one of the league's best teams in the first half this season. Through six games, Tennessee has led or been tied in all but one of them. However, the second half has consistently been when things fall off the rails, partially due to decisions like this one being made at a very unnecessary time in the game.
To do what Callahan did on the road takes guts, so he should be credited for that, but there is a time and place to do that, and that moment of the game was neither the time nor the place.
Would it have made more sense if the Titans were closer to field goal range? Yes. Would it have made more sense if it was later in the game? Also yes.
These are the decisions that first-year coaches will have to learn from in due time, and perhaps Callahan learned from his mistake.
