Vrabel Addresses Key Injuries from Monday's Game

    October 19, 2021
    Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    Player(s)
    Taylor Lewan, Jeremy McNichols, Cameron Batson, Caleb Farley, Julio Jones, Chris Jackson, Brady Breeze

    Taylor Lewan, Julio Jones and Caleb Farley were among several Tennessee Titans who failed to finish the victory over the Buffalo Bills.
    NASHVILLE – A steady stream of Tennessee Titans players had to be helped off the field during Monday’s 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

    None of those departures was more dramatic than that of left tackle Taylor Lewan, who left on a stretcher placed on the back of a cart with just under five minutes to play in the second quarter. The three-time Pro Bowler drew cheers when he waved to the sellout crowd at Nissan Stadium on his way off.

    Lewan was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return to the contest but sounded a positive note Monday on Twitter.

    Others who failed to finish were rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (knee), wide receiver/returner Cameron Batson (knee), wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), cornerback Chris Jackson (foot) and running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle).

    Farley and Batson were placed on injured reserve Tuesday and are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

    On a positive note, rookie safety Brady Breeze, who has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve, was added to the 53-man roster.

    “I don’t like to see any of our players get injured,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “I care a lot about them all. It is unfortunate when we lose any of them. We understand the risk associated with this game and playing it at the level and speed in which they do. All those guys that got hurt (Monday) night or continue to get hurt, we will take care of them and do everything we can to get them back and take care of them physically and mentally.”

    Lewan played just five games in 2020 because of a knee injury and sat out Week 2 of this season when he experienced pain in the joint during pregame warmups at Seattle. His status for Sunday’s game against Kansas City likely won’t be determined until much later in the week.

    “I saw Taylor (Tuesday) morning,” Vrabel said. “I would say all signs lead to him being in the concussion protocol. I would say he is doing as well as he could be.”

    Farley, the Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, missed all of his freshman season at Virginia Tech with a torn knee ligament and two years later sustained a back injury that later required two surgeries. His medical history was considered a red flag by some draft evaluators.

    “I know and I am very aware, as we all are, of (Farley)’s history,” Vrabel said. “He was very emotional. I told him that rest assured we were going to take care of him physically and mentally. I think that is the biggest thing probably, is when you are dealing with some of these injuries is the mental approach that you take about willing to talk to people and be willing to let people help you that have either been there or that can help you through. It is going to be a long process and I am confident that he will be back better and strong, but it is unfortunate.”

    Jones failed to finish the Week 3 victory over Indianapolis because of a hamstring issue and then sat out the next two contests. He played 35 snaps against the Bills before he once again was relegated to the sideline.

    “We will just take it day by day and see how it goes (Wednesday),” Vrabel said.

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is taken off the field after was injured at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
