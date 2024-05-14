Titans WR Named Player to Watch
The Tennessee Titans were labeled as the likely cellar-dweller in the AFC South going into the offseason after an abysmal 6-11 campaign.
On top of that, the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars all made moves to make a play for the division title. However, when the Titans poached Calvin Ridley away from the Jaguars, things began to change for Tennessee.
The Athletic listed Ridley as the "player to watch" for the Titans offseason.
"Ridley returned from his yearlong gambling suspension and achieved a good degree of redemption with Jacksonville (76 catches, 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns)," The Athletic writes. "The Titans pulled off a stunner, signing him away from Jacksonville for $92 million over four seasons. They hope Ridley can become a security blanket for young quarterback Will Levis while also complementing DeAndre Hopkins, who turns 32 next month."
After the team signed Ridley, they also added Tyler Boyd, giving Will Levis one of the most talented and proven receiver corps in the NFL alongside Hopkins.
Ridley had a bounce-back year for the Jags after his time away from football, proving that he can still be a dynamic receiver in the league. In fact, there's a chance he could move ahead of Hopkins and become Tennessee's top receiver. His road towards that starts in the offseason as he begins to develop chemistry with Levis in hopes of shocking the AFC South and the rest of the league.
