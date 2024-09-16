Titans WR Takes Off in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans lost 24-17 against the New York Jets in their home opener, but that shouldn't take away from wide receiver Calvin Ridley's incredible performance.
After going three-and-out on their opening drive, the Titans pieced together an impressive nine-play, 68-yard drive that led to a 10-yard rushing touchdown from wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Here's a look at the touchdown:
Quarterback Will Levis faked the handoff to running back Tony Pollard, but then handed it off to the 29-year-old Ridley, who showcased his blazing speed all the way to the end zone, opening up the scoreboard between the Titans and Jets.
But Ridley wasn't done after that score. He added another touchdown in the second half, this time through the air on a 40-yard pass from Levis.
Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans this offseason after playing with the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Ridley's performance against the Jets made general manager Ran Carthon look very smart for signing him to that deal.
Giving the offense a reliable player like Ridley is part of the plan for the season. The team needs to see if Levis can be the franchise quarterback of the future, and in order for the Titans to evaluate him properly, having players like Ridley are important to the overall equation.
Ridley finished the day with four catches for 77 yards and the 10-yard rush seen above, giving him the team lead behind running back Tony Pollard on the offense.
If Ridley continues along the trajectory that he set for himself against the Jets, the Titans will eventually find some degree of success, whether that's winning games this year or figuring out a different direction to go in for the future of the franchise.
Ridley hopes to keep the hot streak going in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!