Titans QB Prospect Holds Massive Risk
The Tennessee Titans will be taking a risk regardless of what they decide to do with the No. 1 overall pick.
They can go in several different directions with the selection, but the likeliest move should have the Titans taking a quarterback, whether it be Shedeur Sanders from Colorado or Cam Ward out of Miami.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs wrote about how Ward has a high ceiling but also a low floor, making him a big risk for the Titans or any team ready to draft him.
"Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward is an explosive passer who has the ceiling to be an impact starter at the pro level. He possesses the arm strength, arm elasticity, and mobility within the pocket to be a headache to defend against. He can slide out of harm’s way and rip throws into tight windows down the field for back-breaking conversions against a defense," Crabbs writes.
"His greatest gift is also his greatest curse, however. Ward is, at times, erratic and unpredictable in his execution of the offense. He is a big-game hunter who craves to push the ball down the field and take shots for big plays, even at the expense of easier completions and larger throwing windows on early downs. NFL coaching will need to help him find the right balance in his game. He showed growth in this area from 2023 to 2024 but still put his team in too many precarious situations due to carelessness with the football and sacks taken outside of structure."
It would behoove the Titans to swing big while they have the No. 1 pick, especially considering they don't plan on having a pick this high ever again.
That being said, the Titans cannot afford to mess this pick up, so it's possible that they decide to wait out on a quarterback until a better one becomes available down the line and take a safer defensive option like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.
