Titans' Cam Ward Potential Debut Revealed

We now know who the Tennessee Titans will play to start the season.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward goes through throwing drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans will know their entire schedule for the 2025 season soon, but the first game of the year — and Cam Ward's potential debut — has been revealed.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans Week 1 affair will be on the road against the Denver Broncos.

"Sources: Bo Nix and the Broncos will open the season at home against the Titans in what’s expected to be Cam Ward’s NFL debut — Sunday, September 7 at 4:05 PM ET on FOX," Schultz tweeted.

The Titans are expected to face the Broncos on the road in 2025, so this lines up with how Tennessee's schedule should look.

Here's a full look at the home opponents for the Titans in the upcoming season:

  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints

Here's a full look at the road opponents for the Titans in the upcoming season:

  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Cleveland Browns

The full 17-game schedule will be released at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

