Titans' Cam Ward Potential Debut Revealed
The Tennessee Titans will know their entire schedule for the 2025 season soon, but the first game of the year — and Cam Ward's potential debut — has been revealed.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans Week 1 affair will be on the road against the Denver Broncos.
"Sources: Bo Nix and the Broncos will open the season at home against the Titans in what’s expected to be Cam Ward’s NFL debut — Sunday, September 7 at 4:05 PM ET on FOX," Schultz tweeted.
The Titans are expected to face the Broncos on the road in 2025, so this lines up with how Tennessee's schedule should look.
Here's a full look at the home opponents for the Titans in the upcoming season:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
Here's a full look at the road opponents for the Titans in the upcoming season:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cleveland Browns
The full 17-game schedule will be released at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!