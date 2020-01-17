Thursday Injury Report: Patience Pays Off for Jackson

NASHVILLE – In any reenactment of The Tortoise and the Hare, Adoreé Jackson certainly would be typecast as the hare.

After all, the Tennessee Titans cornerback was a track star (sprinter and jumper) as well as a football player in high school and college. These days, he ranks as one of the fastest players on the team.

So, his recent slow and steady recovery from a foot injury was a bit of a challenge.

“I thought I was coming back quicker than I was,” Jackson said this week. “But it took me longer. (Trainers) were telling me, ‘Just listen to your body. Rest. We’ve got a bigger plan and there’s something better for you in store.’”

It is possible that he has played his best football since he returned to action with the start of the postseason. In the victories over New England and Baltimore, he was credited with six passes defensed. That is at least twice the number of any of his teammates.

The issue forced him to sit out the final four contests of the regular season. He also missed one earlier in the year with a separate injury, and he finished with just seven passes defensed in 11 games played.

“It’s been great to see him out there to give us a little bit of speed,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He made a couple of plays last week.”

Jackson still has to take it slow during the week. He was a limited participant at practice Thursday just as he was Wednesday. That, at least, is a step up from a week ago when he did not participate at all Tuesday or Wednesday before he was a full participant on Thursday.

And he knows that he only has to wait until Sunday for another opportunity to play.

“It was pretty funny,” Jackson said. “When I came back, everybody was like, ‘OK, now it makes sense.’ But it was just a perfect time. The injury was healing up and was allowing me to be able to go out there and play.”

The official Titans-Chiefs injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: None.

Limited participation: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), Cody Hollister, WR (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle) and CB Adoreé Jackson (foot).

Full participation: CB Logan Ryan (illness) and LB David Long (knee).

KANSAS CITY

Did not practice: RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness) and DT Chris Jones (calf).

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee).

Full participation: DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), CB Austin Reiter (wrist) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle).