Friday Injury Report: Humphries Feels Better, Smarter

NASHVILLE – Six weeks on the sideline taught Adam Humphries something.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver has a better understanding of the physical demands of his job because of his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since the start of December.

He also sounds like someone who knows that he can do enough to be back on the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship at Kansas City.

“You don’t realize how much you need a healthy ankle at this position,” Humphries said on Friday. “I’ve been going out each week and testing it and running on it. [It’s] difficult to make those cuts and realize I can’t do it right now. Our training staff did a good job. They were patient. And it was good to finally get the ability to make those cuts and finally [to be] back out on the field, it’s been great.”

Seven of the eight Titans listed on Friday’s injury report, including Humphries, were deemed ‘questionable’ for the game. All seven were limited participants in the day’s workout.

The Chiefs listed three players as questionable.

Neither team ruled out anybody.

“Obviously, having (Humphries) back will be nice, potentially,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said (hear more from Tannehill on facing the Chiefs in the above video). “He’s a guy that’s played really well for us throughout the year. … He’s made consistent plays for us on third down, in the red zone, whatever it may be. So, definitely look forward to hopefully having him back.”

Humphries, a free agent addition during the offseason, was the Titans’ leading receiver when he was injured Dec. 1 at Indianapolis. He missed the final four games of the regular season and the first two of the postseason and did not take part in any practices during that time. He was a limited participant this week on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

He finished with 37 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. His first touchdown was the game-winner in the Titans’ 35-32 victory over Kansas City on Nov. 10 (pictured).

“Obviously, I’m looking forward to the game Sunday … and just to be on the field with these guys and be able to get in the huddle and run plays,” Humphries said.

The official Titans-Chiefs injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Questionable: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), Cody Hollister, WR (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoreé Jackson (foot) and LB David Long (knee).

Others

Full participation: CB Logan Ryan (illness).

KANSAS CITY

Sunday status

Questionable: Did not practice: RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness) and DT Chris Jones (calf).

Others

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee).

Full participation: DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), CB Austin Reiter (wrist) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle).