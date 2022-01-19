Wednesday Injury Report: Two Added, Sit Out Practice

An ankle injury that caused Jackrabbit Jenkins to miss two games in the regular season becomes an issue once again.

NASHVILLE – Jackrabbit Jenkins’ injury issues have followed him into the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans added the veteran cornerback to their injury report Wednesday as preparations continued for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jenkins was unable to practice because of an ankle injury.

Also added was outside linebacker Derick Roberson. He did not practice either but was given a “not injury related” designation.

The status of the other Titans on the injury report was unchanged from Tuesday.

Jenkins missed three games during the regular season, one with a chest issue (Nov. 21 vs. Houston) and two others (Dec. 12 vs. Jacksonville and Dec. 19 at Pittsburgh) due to the ankle. His snaps were limited on Dec. 23 against San Francisco before he returned to the starting lineup and a full workload for the final two weeks of the season.

The Titans were 11-3 in the 14 games he played. He was credited with 55 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

Roberson was inactive for the final three games of the regular season and missed seven games earlier in the season when he was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and OLB Derick Roberson (not injury related). Limited participation: DL Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: DL Naquan Jones (knee) and CB Buster Skrine (hamstring).

CINCINNATI

Limited participation: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and DT Josh Tupou (knee). Full participation: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), CB Mike Mike Hilton (ankle) and DE Sam Hubbard (ribs).