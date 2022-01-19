Skip to main content
Player(s)
Janoris Jenkins, Derick Roberson, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Buster Skrine, Stanley Morgan, Trey Hendrickson, Jalen Davis, Josh Tupou, Mike Hilton, Sam Hubbard
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals

Wednesday Injury Report: Two Added, Sit Out Practice

An ankle injury that caused Jackrabbit Jenkins to miss two games in the regular season becomes an issue once again.

NASHVILLE – Jackrabbit Jenkins’ injury issues have followed him into the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans added the veteran cornerback to their injury report Wednesday as preparations continued for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jenkins was unable to practice because of an ankle injury.

Also added was outside linebacker Derick Roberson. He did not practice either but was given a “not injury related” designation.

The status of the other Titans on the injury report was unchanged from Tuesday.

Jenkins missed three games during the regular season, one with a chest issue (Nov. 21 vs. Houston) and two others (Dec. 12 vs. Jacksonville and Dec. 19 at Pittsburgh) due to the ankle. His snaps were limited on Dec. 23 against San Francisco before he returned to the starting lineup and a full workload for the final two weeks of the season.

The Titans were 11-3 in the 14 games he played. He was credited with 55 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

Read More

Roberson was inactive for the final three games of the regular season and missed seven games earlier in the season when he was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and OLB Derick Roberson (not injury related). Limited participation: DL Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: DL Naquan Jones (knee) and CB Buster Skrine (hamstring).

CINCINNATI

Limited participation: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and DT Josh Tupou (knee). Full participation: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), CB Mike Mike Hilton (ankle) and DE Sam Hubbard (ribs). 

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) warms up before the team takes on the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Two Added, Sit Out Practice

1 minute ago
Tennessee Titans strong cornerback Greg Mabin (30) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the first quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
GM Report

Cornerback Goes on COVID List

26 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates as he leaves the field following a win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
News

This Receiver Took a Different Route

20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown (left) and Julio Jones (right) and running back Derrick Henry (center).
Center Stage+

Big Three Increase Big-Play Potential

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gets ready t face the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Tuesday Injury Report: Bye Week Did Titans Some Good

Jan 18, 2022
Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) after a special teams stop during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Atop an Uncommon AFC Final Four

Jan 17, 2022
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, center, congratulates running back Derrick Henry (22) after his touchdown during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Nov. 3, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
GM Report

'Big Week' for Henry; Plus Another Back Returning to Practice

Jan 17, 2022
Fans hold lights inside Nissan Stadium before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.
News

Titans-Bengals a Hot Ticket

Jan 17, 2022