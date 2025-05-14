Titans Claim Former Saints LB Off Waivers
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to do some work around the edges of their roster as they continue to get closer to OTAs later this month.
According to KPRC 2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans have claimed Anfernee Orji off waivers, who was most recently signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent last offseason out of Vanderbilt.
With the addition of Orji on Wednesday, the Titans also decided to waive running back Jabari Small, who signed with Tennessee last offseason and was a member of its practice squad across the 2024 campaign.
Orji, a 24-year-old linebacker, started in two games for the Saints last season, putting up 30 combined tackles and two TFLs.
As a senior at Vanderbilt in 2023, he finished with 108 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, two sacks and three forced fumbles while starting all 12 games. During his time with the Commodores, he led their defense in total tackles for three straight seasons.
Now, Orji finds himself in a new situation, once again stationed in Tennessee, and will have a opportunity to land an official spot on the Titans' 53-man roster later this year with an impressive showing in offseason workouts and camps.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!