Titans Claim Two Off Waivers
The Tennessee Titans are adding two players to their roster, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"The team claimed defensive end Titus Leo and defensive back Mark Perry," Wyatt wrote.
"Leo, who played at Wagner, has spent time with the Colts and Patriots in the NFL. Leo (6-3, 245) played in four games with the Patriots in 2024 and was credited with four tackles, and one tackle for a loss. He was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Perry, who played at Colorado and Texas Christian, has spent time on practice squad with the Dolphins, Texans and Patriots. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2024."
The moves come after the team waived offensive linemen Isaiah Prince and Arlington Hambright.
With Leo and Perry on board, the Titans have two players that they can develop throughout the offseason in hopes of having them compete for spots on the 53-man roster during training camp.
The Titans now have 73 players on their 90-man roster, and they will sign undrafted free agents and veterans alike to help fill out those vacancies.
