Titans Coach Addresses Crucial Improvement
The Tennessee Titans cannot afford to play poorly against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4.
Another loss would put the team at 0-4, giving them an incredibly deep hole to dig out of to start the season.
The Titans have shown bright spots throughout the season, but easily had their worst team performance of the year in their Week 3 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson stressed the fact that the team has to tackle better on defense.
"You just have to stress it. It starts in (individual) drills (in practice). It's the way you fit when the pads are on, or even when the pads are off during practice. Like today, guys have to run to the ball and get into position, lower their center of gravity … and simulate and finish on the ball," Wilson said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"You have to be aware, you have to press the issue, and it will happen. For us, even preseason to that point, we were doing a great job of tackling."
The Titans did not tackle well against the Packers. They gave up 15 missed tackles for 118 yards, which certainly played a part in why they lost their third straight game.
Wilson believes that the Titans are better than that and the performances earlier in the season have shown that to be true, but that doesn't matter going into the future.
The Titans can't stress about their past, but they can use their experiences to play better in the future. If they can channel their emphasis on tackling into some positive production in Week 4, they will have a chance to pull out their first win of the season against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
