Titans Coach Fires Back About Star DB Slander
The Tennessee Titans made a bold offseason move to acquire star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a move that many thought would change the outlook of the team's defense.
After being acquired in the trade, Sneed was given a massive four-year, $76.4 million contract extension. That deal has added extra pressure and more eyes on Sneed's performance.
Unfortunately, Sneed's season has been completely derailed by injuries.
Right now, he is expected to miss Week 11 as well. That would mark his fifth straight game that Sneed has missed.
Due to his long-term absence, fans and some in the media have started questioning whether Sneed was doing everything he can to get back on the field.
With that speculation starting to work its way through the rumor mill, one Titans coach wasn't having it. Dennard Wilson, the team's defensive coordinator, fired back aggressively at the notion.
“He is not a quitter,” Wilson said. “That’s what I can tell you about the young man. He’s trying to do everything he can to get out on the football field, and when he’s healthy enough to get on the football field, he’ll play. There is no quit in him.”
Wilson took his thoughts to the next level as well. He called Sneed a leader for the team.
“He’s a leader,” Wilson said. “He’s a tough guy. He wants to be out there and fight with his teammates. Obviously right now, he has an injury and he’s not ready to play. Every day, he’s in the meeting room. Every day, he asks questions. He’s helping the young guys. He’s all dialed in. He’s 100 percent with this organization and this defense.”
So far this season, Sneed has only been able to play in five games. He has racked up 23 tackles and no other statistics to note. Clearly, he has not made the kind of impact that the team was hoping to see.
At just 27 years of age, Sneed still has plenty of time to right the ship in Tennessee. His first season may go down as a disappointment, but that will only motivate him more.
Hopefully, Sneed will be able to get back on the field in the near future. It doesn't appear that he will return in Week 11, but the star cornerback will continue working hard to return for his team.
