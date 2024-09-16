Titans Coach Happy for Packers QB
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis found some success this week with the Green Bay Packers.
Willis, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, threw his first career touchdown and won his first start as the Packers beat the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field. The win earned some praise from his former coach Brian Callahan.
"I am proud of Malik, and I am happy for him," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He did a nice job (for the Packers) and we're going to have our work cut out for us. They ran the ball like crazy. They did a great job, and Malik did a really nice job of taking care of the football and giving them a chance to win the football game. Excited for Malik, and hopefully we play better than they do on Sunday."
While there is admiration for Willis, that will fade a bit as the week progresses when the Titans have to go against the Packers at Nissan Stadium.
Willis could have an advantage given his familiarity of the team and its personnel. He faced off against the defense all throughout training camp, so he is aware of certain players and their tendencies.
That being said, the Titans also have some advantages when it comes to the game.
The same way Willis knows the Titans, Tennessee knows its opponent really well and how he reacts to certain situations. On top of that, Willis is still learning the Packers offense, which means there is likely a limited playbook for him going against his former team.
The game isn't about who has the biggest advantage, but rather which team can utilize its edge better than the other. The team that does that the best will walk away from Week 3 as a winner.
