Titans Coach Pleased With Early Training Camp Returns
The Tennessee Titans are in the first week of training camp, and things are looking good for Brian Callahan's group to start.
Callahan believes his team is in a good spot and that things are operating as they should.
"I thought it was back and forth today," Callahan said about Saturday's Nissan Stadium practice via the team's website. "I think there was some good things, offensively in the base down period we did, and I thought the defensive did some good stuff on third down. They're really a pain in the butt on third down. It was good for us. We do all that work, all the blitz pickup and all the disguised coverages. They do a good job. So, it's a challenge for us offensively. We made a couple plays, they made a couple plays, and that's kind of how a good football team should be in practice. Back and forth would be the best way to put it."
The offense nor the defense are expected to dominate practice, and it appears that each group is getting their chance to shine. Both units have some new pieces to them and they are under new guidance with Callahan and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
The offense and defense are designed to push one another and make each other better, and that's important when building a good football team. These weeks in practice during training camp will be valuable in order to find out who is retaining information the best and who best fits the Titans going into the season.
In less than two weeks' time, the Titans will have the chance to put their knowledge to the test when they face off against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium in their preseason opener.
