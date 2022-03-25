New Assistant Special Teams Coach Named

The Tennessee Titans have added one member to their coaching staff and added a degree of certainty to the situations of two others.

Chase Blackburn was named assistant special teams coach Friday. He spent the last four seasons as the Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator (2018-21) after two seasons as that team’s assistant special teams coach (2016-17).

Additionally, defensive line assistant Clint McMillan and offensive assistant Kylan Butler were named full-time staff members. Each joined the staff in 2021 on a season-long basis through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Blackburn, 38, was one of four staff members Carolina coach Matt Rhule chose not to retain after last season. Blackburn fills the opening created when Matt Edwards, the Titans’ assistant special teams coach in three of the last four seasons, was not retained.

Last season, the Panthers punt team allowed an average of 7.4 yards per return, which ranked eighth in the NFL and is better than what the Titans have done in any of their four seasons under coach Mike Vrabel. Play, they used three different placekickers who combined to make 26 of their 29 field goal attempts.

When it comes to covering kicks, Blackburn is a voice of experience.

He had a 10-year NFL career as a player that included eight seasons with the New York Giants (2005-12) and two with the Panthers (2013-14). He led the Giants in special teams tackles six times.

He will work with special teams coach Craig Aukerman and kicking specialist James Wilhoit.