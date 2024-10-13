Titans vs Colts: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans are fresh off the bye as they face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Here are three things to look out for ahead of the game:
Will Levis Returns
After suffering an injury early in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Will Levis had a full week of practice, which has him ready to go against the Colts.
The Titans have struggled throughout the season with Levis under center, but saw some success with Mason Rudolph leading the way in relief against the Dolphins.
After Rudolph's success, Levis needs to have a bounce-back performance against the Colts in order to keep his hold on the starting role. If he continues to struggle, specifically in the turnover department, chatter of benching Levis will only get louder.
Will Anthony Richardson Come Back Too?
The Colts have also dealt with an injury to their second-year quarterback in Anthony Richardson. He missed the team's Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an oblique injury and is a game-time decision against the Titans.
The Titans have two very different game plans for Richardson and backup Joe Flacco if either were to play. Their play styles couldn't be more different, so the Titans have to be ready for either player in Week 6.
Will Receivers Get Involved?
Titans coach Brian Callahan spoke earlier in the week about the need to get the wide receivers involved more, specifically Calvin Ridley, who has just two catches since Week 2.
"We need to use his speed and explosiveness more," Callahan said or Ridley via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Just get it in his hands every which way we can. And that's on me to get him in those spots where he can get the ball more. We need to find a way to get him going."
The team could also look to get DeAndre Hopkins going after not seeing the field much through the first month of the season.
The Titans spent a lot on the receiver position this offseason, so they should reap the benefits of their spending.