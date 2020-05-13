AllTitans
Fifth-Round Pick Agrees to Contract Terms

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Larrell Murchison was not the first player the Tennessee Titans selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was the first one to get paid, though.

The fifth-round pick (174th overall), a defensive tackle out of North Carolina State, agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract Wednesday. According to AllWolfpack (part of the SI.com network), the deal is worth $3.6 million.

The other five members of Tennessee’s have yet to conclude their contract negotiations.

With the Titans, Murchison will be part of a defensive line rotation that features 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons, nose tackle DaQuan Jones and a number of younger players who hope to expand their roles following the trade of five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey to Denver.

“I feel like rushing the passer I can cause penetration, and I feel like stopping the run I can be an anchor down there if they need me to take on double teams,” Muchison said the day he was drafted. “Anything you need me to do, I feel like I can do it. That’s what makes me versatile – anywhere among the defensive front where you need me to play, I feel like I can play it.”

Murchison (6-3, 285) was a two-year starter at N.C. State after he spent two years at a North Carolina junior college. He was a team captain and a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior, when he finished among the conference’s top 10 with seven sacks.

“Team first. (Titans officials) made sure they put that point in, that it was team first and always,” Murchison said. “They were just saying welcome to Nashville, and they’re excited for us all to get back together.”

