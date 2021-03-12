NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Could Corey Davis Follow a Familiar Route to Next Team?

An NFL.com analytics expert says Baltimore is the best place for the free-agent-to-be wide receiver.
Remember when an alarming number of prominent Tennessee Titans ended up with the Baltimore Ravens?

Another one could be headed that way. If analytics have anything to do with the upcoming free agent signing period, that is.

According to NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, Corey Davis could be one of this year’s most impactful free agents if he signs with the Ravens.

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft would be worth almost one additional victory for Baltimore by himself based on the numbers. The key is how often lines up wide in the formation and gets open down the field. That is illustrated by his yards per route, which is a player’s receiving yards divided by the total number of routes he has run.

Frelund said:

When aligned wide last season, Davis averaged 2.8 yards per route (fifth-most among those with a minimum of 150 routes, per NGS). The Ravens averaged 1.3 yards per route with players aligned wide last season, which was the second fewest. In other words, adding an incredibly efficient receiver to handle assignments that start from a wide alignment drives exceptional value here.

Davis will be one of this year’s top free agents when the signing period commences Wednesday. He is coming off the best season of his career with 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

It is unlikely Tennessee can afford to re-sign him, and if he gets to the open market he is certain to receive interest from multiple teams.

The Ravens had the NFL’s top rushing offense in 2020 but were in the bottom third of the league with an average of 6.3 yards per pass attempt. They also had just five completions of 40 yards or more, only three teams had fewer.

If they do sign Davis, it will stir memories of 2005, when salary cap issues forced the Titans to cut several notable players. Two, wide receiver Derrick Mason and cornerback Samari Rolle, signed with Baltimore. A year later, Tennessee traded quarterback Steve McNair to the Ravens in another move motivated by money.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) reacts as he runs in a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
