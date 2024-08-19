Titans Could Get Massive Boost Before Regular Season
The Tennessee Titans defense has been playing without one of their key contributors, but the time for him to stay on the sidelines is coming to an end soon.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are expected to see veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie return to the field after the team plays the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's preseason finale. This aims for a target date of the final week of August for Awuzie to make his return.
Awuzie, 29, has been out for the past few weeks with a calf injury, and that has put the Titans secondary in disarray for most of training camp. However, Awuzie has been helpful off the field as he assists the team in adjusting to Brian Callahan's culture.
The new Titans coach last worked in Cincinnati as the Bengals offensive coordinator for the past five seasons. Since the 2021 season, he has been co-workers alongside Awuzie, including a trip to the Super Bowl in their first season together.
Awuzie signed with the Titans earlier in the offseason partially due to his relationship with Callahan from their Cincinnati days. Awuzie's absence hasn't been ideal, but the Titans have done their best to fill in the gaps in a secondary that desperately needed a makeover.
Awuzie joins a brand new secondary that features fellow cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs and former Seattle Seahawks safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. While all four of these guys have experienced success with other teams, they each have a lot to prove now with the Titans.
If each player can feed off of one another and pull a bit of their old selves into Tennessee, the Titans could have one of the more improved units in the NFL.
