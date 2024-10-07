Titans Could Play Another Backup QB
The Tennessee Titans faced off against two backup quarterbacks in the games leading up to the team's Week 5 bye, and upon their return, they may find themselves playing another second-stringer.
With the Indianapolis Colts slated to come to town this week, the team could look to start Joe Flacco for the second straight game. Flacco played for the Colts in Week 5 after Anthony Richardson was ruled inactive with an oblique injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Titans have already played against Malik Willis and the Green Bay Packers and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley with the Miami Dolphins, but they could be on pace to play Flacco and the Colts this upcoming week.
Richardson could have a chance to return to practice this week, but with it being early in the season, the Colts may look to keep him on the sidelines in hopes of having him later in the year. Richardson played in just four games last season after landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, so there's an added sense of needing to protect him.
If the Titans have to face Flacco, they shouldn't take him for granted. Flacco looked like his old elite self in the Colts' Week 5 matchup against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Flacco completed 75 percent of his passes (33 of 44) for 359 yards and three touchdowns, marking one of the best performances for any quarterback so far this season. This came off of a two-touchdown performance in Week 4 in relief of Richardson in a win against the Steelers.
Flacco has more touchdowns in just under two games than Will Levis has in just over three, which shows how strong he has been.
But whether the Titans defense has to play against Flacco or Richardson, they will be ready.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!