Titans Could Have Two Trades for Treylon Burks
When the Tennessee Titans drafted wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they thought they were getting a future star.
Unfortunately, that has not been the case throughout his first couple of years with the team.
Through his first 25 NFL games, including the three games this year, Burks has caught just 51 passes for 676 yards and a touchdown. Obviously, those numbers have been a massive disappointment.
Due to his low level of production, there has been some rumbling that the Titans could consider trading Burks. They have three wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has offered two potential trade destinations for Burks.
In their recent trade big board article, they suggested that both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos could make sense for Burks.
Here is what they had to say about the Panthers as a possible trade suitor:
"The Panthers could be interested if they continue winning with Andy Dalton under center. Johnson, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen all had solid outings in the backup QB's first start, but Thielen is 34, while Johnson will be a free agent next offseason. Burks is only 24 and played under Panthers wide receivers coach Rob Moore over the past two seasons."
As for the Broncos, they believe Burks could be a piece that helps Bo Nix for the future.
"The Denver Broncos might also want to consider Burks as they look to build a quality receiving corps around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He isn't a proven receiver, but he's young enough to be a long-term building block if he can develop."
At just 24 years old, Burks still has plenty of time to get his career turned around. Just because things haven't worked out as planned in Tennessee doesn't mean that he can't live up to his potential.
That being said, there is also a chance that the Titans aren't quite ready to ship him out of town. They decided to keep him through the offseason, which shows that he may still fit into their plans.
Only time will tell, but Burks is going to be a name to keep an eye on as the NFL trade deadline draws closer.
