Titans Cut Two Offensive Linemen
The Tennessee Titans are making some changes to their roster after the NFL Draft.
According to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are cutting offensive linemen Isaiah Prince and Arlington Hambright.
With the moves, the Titans now have 73 spots on the roster. They can have up to 90 players on the roster, giving them 17 spaces to sign undrafted free agents or veterans looking for a new team.
Prince signed with the Titans practice squad back in October and appeared in one game for the team in the 2024 season against the Minnesota Vikings.
Hambright also signed on the practice squad in October, and played in four games for the Titans this past season. However, he only made appearances on special teams.
Both Prince and Hambright signed futures contracts at the beginning of the offseason, moving them from the practice squad to the 90-man roster, but now, both of them are set to hit free agency, where any of the other 31 teams in the league can sign them ahead of training camp this summer.
In the meantime, the Titans are getting ready for rookie minicamp, which is set to begin next month.
