Titans Cut Super Bowl Champion
The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye to one of their running backs.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are cutting Tyrion Davis-Price after signing Jordan Mims early on Thursday.
Davis-Price, 24, was a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU, but he never found a rhythm once he got to the pros. He played in six games for the Niners in his rookie season, running for 99 yards on 34 carries.
He made just one appearance in the 2023 season for San Francisco before being cut in early December of that season.
In 2024, Davis-Price signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and shuttled back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. Davis-Price ultimately played in one game for the Eagles in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, which was enough to qualify for a Super Bowl ring.
The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch a Super Bowl victory, giving Davis-Price his first ring.
Now, Davis-Price is looking for another opportunity to get back into the league while trying to win his second championship.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!