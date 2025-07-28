Titans Cut Treylon Burks
The Tennessee Titans are officially moving on from Treylon Burks.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the team has waived Burks with an injury designation just days after he fractured his collarbone over the weekend.
Burks was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans, who acquired the selection from the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the A.J. Brown trade.
Now that Burks is off the roster, the trade can officially be declared one of the biggest mistakes in franchise history.
In three seasons, Burks managed to catch 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. Brown was able to eclipse that production in just his rookie season alone.
With Burks officially gone, the Titans are officially signing Ramel Keyton, a former Tennessee Volunteers receiver, to the 90-man roster. Keyton had one reception for seven yards with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.
The Titans now have Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Bryce Oliver, Matt Landers, James Proche II, Jha'Quan Jackson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Xavier Restrepo, TJ Sheffield and Keyton in the wide receiver room.
The Titans are preparing for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!