Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Shares Details on Injury
On July 31, Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury, but a lot of buzz didn't surround it.
The injury came early in training camp and the initial diagnosis was a 4-6 week recovery time, which would lead up right to Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.
Hopkins revealed the extent of his injury to reporters on Thursday, confirming that he tore his MCL.
"I had the MCL tear maybe four and a half, five weeks ago so the thing about those is it takes a whole year for them to heal," Hopkins said via insider Paul Kuharsky h/t Bleacher Report writer Andrew Peters. "Obviously it's pain at that point."
Hopkins faded into the background after the injury and ended up leaving the facility to go and rehab it. And he believes he's in the best position possible because of that decision.
"I think it's put me in a great position," Hopkins said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "This organization trusted me to go to California and rehab with some experienced people, with guys who deal with this injury all the time. So, just taking it day by day. But I feel great."
Hopkins has been limited in practice both on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Bears. The Titans would love to have Hopkins play, but it's clear that he isn't 100 percent, otherwise he would be practicing fully with his team.
The Titans should proceed with caution because Hopkins is the top receiver in the offense, but if he is ready to go on Sunday, the team would love to have him catching passes from second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Hopkins will try to give it a go at practice today before an official status is given for Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!