Titans Star Makes Top 20 List
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans fans, who usually expect the worst from national publications, can be pleased with a recent Pro Football Focus article.
The article ranks the top 32 wide receivers for the 2024 National Football League regular season.
The list, compiled by PFF writer Sam Monson, places Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at a promising No. 17, sparking optimism for his performance in the 2024 season.
"Deep into his career, DeAndre Hopkins can still cook with seemingly any quarterback," Monson wrote. "He caught 75 passes last season, with only four drops, and with an improved structure around Will Levis this season, he should realistically hope for a better environment for the passing game to thrive in 2024."
Under new head coach Brian Callahan, the Titans will shift to a more pass-oriented offensive philosophy in 2024, reducing their reliance on former Titan Derrick Henry and the running game.
In the 2023 season, Hopkins had his seventh 1,000-yard campaign, amassing 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions. Despite the Titans ranking 30th in the NFL in total pass attempts, Hopkins managed to secure the 18th-highest receiving grade among qualifying wide receivers in the NFL, according to PFF.
The recent acquisitions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd are expected to significantly enhance the team's offensive capabilities, creating more one-on-one opportunities for Hopkins and raising hopes for a successful 2024 season.
"I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I've had the chance to play with on paper," Hopkins said. "Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven't played a game yet. So, we'll see how it goes once we hit the field. We're taking it day by day. "
