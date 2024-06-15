Titans Defender Becoming Much-Needed Leader
The Tennessee Titans are ready for training camp and the preseason to arrive. After finishing up OTAs, the team feels very good about the position they find themselves in.
Despite the national media giving the Titans no chance to compete this season, the talent on the roster suggests otherwise.
One big question mark for the team is on the defensive side of the football. Even with the addition of star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee will need other players to step up. They will need to have leaders come through and power the defense to being an elite unit.
Thankfully, one veteran linebacker has emerged as a major leader for the defense.
That veteran is none other than linebacker Arden Key. In a recent interview with outside linebackers coach Ben Bloom, Key was singled out as a key player in the locker room.
“Arden [Key] has been phenomenal to work with. He’s a veteran in our room. We have a young group and he’s our veteran. He’s been in the league [for] a long time and he’s seen a lot. His energy on the field is contagious. It’s awesome. We’re blessed to have that kind of juice around. What you guys [the media] might not see, and I see it every day, I’m standing at the front of the meeting room with the outside linebackers and it’s his professionalism in the meeting room. He’s dialed in and taking notes. He asks good questions and coaches up the other players. He shares his knowledge. It’s real leadership."
Those are glowing words from Bloom. Key has clearly made his imapct felt both on and off the field.
During the 2023 season with the Titans, Key put up decent numbers. He played in 17 games, racking up 30 total tackles to go along with six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defended passes.
While they aren't superstar numbers, they're exactly what Tennessee will need from him. He's consistent, a hard worker, and a leader. No one is expecting him to be a superstar.
Hopefully, behind the leadership of Key, Sneed, and other members of the defense, the Titans can become a formidable unit and blow past the expectations the media has set for them.
