Titans DC Talks New LB Following Trade
The Tennessee Titans made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire linebacker Jerome Ford. Of course, in the trade the Titans also sent out linebacker Ernest Jones.
Baker is a piece that Tennessee feels confident will fit into the defense and be an impact player.
Following the trade, there have been questions about how Baker will fit. Will he be a starter? Or, will he start off as a depth piece that can come in and play a role when called upon?
It seems likely that he'll end up being a starter very soon if not right off the bat.
Dennard Wilson, the Titans' defensive coordinator, spoke out about Baker and offered a brief breakdown of what he will bring to Tennessee.
"Throughout his career, he's been a guy that, he's sideline to sideline," Wilson said. "He's a tough guy. He can cover in space. He brings some explosiveness. He'll be a good piece to try to fit into the defense."
During the 2024 season so far with the Seahawks, Baker has played in five games. He racked up 37 total tackles to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes. Baker has stuffed the stat sheet.
He's more than capable in coverage and he's a sure tackler. There is a chance that Baker could become an integral piece of the Titans' defense.
At just 27 years old, Baker could be a piece that sticks around in Tennessee past the 2024 campaign. He is in the final year of his contract, but has plenty of time throughout the rest of the season to earn a spot with the Titans in the future.
It will be interesting to see what kind of early impact he can make with the team.
Expect to see Baker make a name for himself in Tennessee fairly quickly. He's a very talented linebacker with great speed and playmaking ability. This trade could end up being a win for the Titans if he plays up to his full potential.
