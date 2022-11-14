Pass Rush was Not a One-Man Show

NASHVILLE – Just imagine what the Tennessee Titans’ defensive front could have done had Jeffery Simmons played.

Even without their injured Pro Bowl lineman – inarguably the most talented player among them – that unit pressured and pestered Denver’s Russell Wilson from start to finish on Sunday, particularly at the finish.

The result was a season-high six sacks and a whopping 18 hits on the quarterback. That performance had a lot to do with the fact that Tennessee improved to 6-3 on the season with a 17-10 victory at Nissan Stadium.

“I felt like in the second half a lot of guys started feeding off each other’s energy and started played together,” defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, who had one and a half sacks (all in the fourth quarter) and three quarterback hits, said.

It was just the third time in his career, which started in 2017 with Denver (he was a second-round draft pick out of Florida State), that he made more than one sack in a game. It is the third straight week, though, that he has had at least one for the Titans.

Yet it was not even the best on his own team on this day.

Consider:

• Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver matched walker with one and a half sacks but had four quarterback hits.

• Defensive lineman Mario Edwards matched Weaver with four quarterback hits and one sack.

• Defensive lineman Denico Autry failed to add to his team-leading total of seven sacks but did register two quarterback hits.

• Inside linebacker Dylan Cole notched his first sack since 2017, when he was a rookie with the Houston Texans, and just the second of his career.

• Second-year nose tackle Naquan Jones got his first sack of the season.

Third-year nose tackle Teair Tart came into the game with more passes defended (five) than quarterback hits (two) but added one to the latter total.

• Two defensive backs, cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Andrew Adams, each recorded quarterback hits.

The previous season-highs were five sacks in Week 1 against the New York Giants and 10 quarterback hits on Oct. 23 against the Indianapolis Colts, both home games.

“I know that those guys took advantage of their opportunities,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “(Walker), (Edwards), (Autry) and the whole crew played relentless. … They battled and they had them running and scrambling.”

The Broncos made their intentions clear right from the start. Their first offensive play was a long pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Two plays later, Wilson connected with Kendall Hinton for a 35-yard gain, and early in the second quarter Denver started the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown pass.

Eventually, the Titans dialed up the pressure and made sure that Wilson did not have the time to take those deep shots.

“It was physical for sure,” Wilson said. “There were a lot of times we got hit there, but in reality it is a physical game and you knew they were going to be physical. The Titans are a good football team, and you know it was going to be a battle.”

It certainly helped that Denver’s offensive line was not at full strength either. The Broncos started the game with their third left tackle. Their starter at center, backup Graham Glasgow, was injured during the game as was right tackle Billy Turner.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson was under pressure 40 of the 49 times he dropped back to pass. He ultimately completed just 50 percent of his 42 throws, and the six sacks were the most against him in two years. The Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15, 2020 were the last team to get six sacks against Wilson (then with the Seattle Seahawks).

“We wanted to do as much as we could to try to keep the defense off and protect those guys, and at the same time be able to protect (Wilson),” Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “And it just wasn't coming together.”

As a result, the Titans’ pass rushers kept getting through.