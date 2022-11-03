Henry's Awards Haul Equaled Only by Elite QBs

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry might not be in a class by himself. But when it comes to the NFL’s weekly awards, his only company is a pair of the league’s best quarterbacks.

When Henry was named AFC Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans, it marked the fifth straight season he has won at least one such award. The only others who can say the same are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who each have won two such awards this season.

Henry’s 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries made him the first non-quarterback in the AFC to be named Offensive Player of the Week this season.

“We were running the ball at a pretty good clip,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Thursday. “So, there wasn’t too much reason for me to be searching for things to keep them off balance. It was pretty impressive what those guys did up front, and the tight ends and receivers bought in to how we were going to win that game.”

For good measure, the two-time NFL rushing champion was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday. In four October games (the Titans had a bye in there as well), Henry rushed for a league-high 563 yards, an average of 140.8 per contest.

That total alone would put him in the NFL’s top 10 headed into Week 9. As it is, Henry starts the week third in the NFL in rushing with 755 yards. He trails only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (841 yards) and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants (779 yards), both of whom have played one more game.

“I just want to play good and do my job the best that I can to help this team,” Henry said Thursday. “… I just want to be able to do my job at high level and play the best that I can to help us win the game.”

For his career, Henry has won seven AFC weekly awards and three AFC monthly awards. Both totals are franchise records.

“Give the credit to my teammates,” Henry said. “I couldn’t have the success that I have without those guys. The offensive line. Receivers are being unselfish and blocking down the field, doing things that they need to be doing for me to have success.

“So, I give the credit to those guys and our coaching staff. They make my job easy.”