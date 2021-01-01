NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Henry Has High Expectations for Alabama in CFP

Tennessee Titans running back seriously expects his college program to win another national championship, playfully sets lofty goals for current Crimson Tide stars.
Derrick Henry knows what he expects from this season’s College Football Playoff, which begins with Friday’s semifinal games.

“I expect (Alabama) to win. And do what we do, and get a national championship,” Henry said Thursday with a smile.

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner for the Crimson Tide set some lofty (unrealistic?) expectations for Alabama’s offense in its matchup with Notre Dame.

Running back Najee Harris was tasked with rushing for five touchdowns and 200 yards. For quarterback Mac Jones, Henry said he expects 500 passing yards and four touchdowns. And he figures wide receiver DeVonta Smith should notch 170 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

If you’re keeping track, Henry expects at least 700 yards in total offense yards from his alma mater.

“If we play all-around great football on all three phases and win, I’ll be happy,” Henry said.

It’s not new for Alabama, currently ranked No. 1, to dominate at this time of year. Under Nick Saban, the program has claimed five national championships in the last 11 years.

In his final season with the Crimson Tide, Henry was a part of a team that went 14-1 and defeated Clemson for the national championship. In the title game, Henry tallied 158 rushing yards on 36 attempts. He also scored three touchdowns in the biggest game of the year.

So, when Henry set high expectations for Alabama, partially joking and partially true, it’s because he still believes in the postseason magic that Saban curates in Tuscaloosa.

It could also be because he’s immensely proud of the program and the players on the team, specifically Smith who is a Heisman finalist - something rare for a non-quarterback.

“It is definitely cool, and he definitely deserves it,” Henry said. “It’ll be cool to see him take that trophy home. He will be the third player from Alabama to take that trophy home. So, I hope it he does.”

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on the field before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium.
