NFL Sets Date, Time for Final Home Game

The Titans will face the Detroit Lions in the early Sunday time slot rather than as part of a Saturday doubleheader.

The Tennessee Titans will have a full week of preparation for each of their remaining four games. At least, that is the way the schedule is set up at the moment.

The NFL announced the dates and start times for all Week 15 contests on Wednesday, and the Titans’ matchup with the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium will be Sunday, Dec. 20 at noon (CST). It will be Tennessee’s final home game of the regular season.

When the schedule was announced in May, the league left open the possibility that the game against the Lions could be played on Saturday, which would have meant one fewer day to prepare.

Tennessee (8-4) has played multiple games on short weeks this season – in one case, it was not scheduled that way – and has had mixed results. In Week 6, the Titans defeated Houston 42-36 in overtime, five days after they defeated the Buffalo Bills in a game that was moved to Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues. In Week 10, they faced Indianapolis in their regularly scheduled Thursday Night Football contest and lost 34-17. They also had limited practice time for the Bills game, a 42-16 triumph, because their facility had been closed until days earlier due to a coronavirus outbreak.

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, it is possible that the NFL will have to make adjustments to the remaining schedule, as has been the case recently. In the last two weeks there has been an extra Monday game as well as one each on a Tuesday and Wednesday.

As it stands right now, though, the Week 15 Saturday doubleheader will be Buffalo at Denver followed by Carolina at Green Bay. Both contests will air live on NFL Network.

The Titans will face the Packers in the Week 16 Sunday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field. That means Green Bay will have an extra day to rest and prepare for that one.