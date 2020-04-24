2020 NFL Draft Day Two: Live Updates and Analysis

NASHVILLE – It is Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

We will update the picks as they come in through the evening’s two rounds and provide analysis on how some of the selections impact the Tennessee Titans and the AFC South.

The Set Up

Tennessee is scheduled to make two picks, one in the second round (No. 61 overall) and one in the third round (No. 93 overall).

Barring any trades, it will be the second straight year they make three picks in the top 100. In 2018, they ended up with just two of the top 150. By contrast, in general manager Jon Robinson’s first draft (2016), he made five selections in the first 65 picks.

Linking Up

The scene at coach Mike Vrabel’s house on Thursday night was unlike that of any of his counterparts on the first night of the NFL’s first virtual draft.

With their first-round pick, the Titans selected a ‘big man’ they believe will fit perfectly into what they do.

Sports Illustrated graded each of Thursday’s first-round picks.

Sports Illustrated also declared some winners and some losers from Day One.

Tennessee still has needs – and plenty of options – for today’s rounds.

Round Two

Once again, the Cincinnati Bengals will get things started.

Teams have seven minutes to make their picks in this round (it was 10 minutes in the first round).

No. 33 overall: Clemson WR Tee Higgins to Cincinnati

First overall pick Joe Burrow gets a big target, not to mention a guy who scored as many touchdowns at Clemson as Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.

No. 34 overall: USC WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Indianapolis

The Colts were one of two AFC South teams that did not have a pick in the first round (Houston was the other). They are the only ones in the division, though, with more than two selections on this day. They will have two choices from among the first 12 in the second round and one in the third.

No. 35 overall: Georgia RB De’Andre Swift to Detroit

Only one running back was selected in the first round. This is the first of several who will be selected (and likely early) this round.

No. 36 overall: Alabama S Xavier McKinney to N.Y. Giants

No. 37 overall: Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger to New England

The Patriots traded out of the first round Thursday but will be one of the busiest teams on Friday. In addition to this choice, they have four in the third round. That should allow them to make a trade and grab another player in the second, if they so desire.

No. 38 overall: Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos to Carolina

Multiple draft analysts figured this guy for the Titans’ first-round pick. Instead, of course, they opted to go for a pass protector instead of a pass rusher.

No. 39 overall: Louisiana-Lafayette G/T Robert Hunt to Miami

No. 40 overall: TCU DT Ross Blacklock to Houston

This was just the Texans’ second pick among the top 50 overall in three years. They took tackle Tytus Howard at No. 23 overall in 2019 and then did not pick again until No. 54. In 2018, their first choice was No. 68 overall (safety Justin Reid).

It feels like this is a direct reaction to the Titans and Derrick Henry. Keep in mind, Indianapolis traded for DeForest Buckner last month. AFC South teams need to try to clog up the middle if they’re going to slow down the 2019 NFL rushing champion.

TRADE: The Colts move up four spots, from No. 44, in a deal with Cleveland.

No. 41 overall: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor to Indianapolis

No. 42 overall: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr. to Jacksonville

That’s three straight picks for the AFC South, one for each of Tennessee’s division rivals.

No. 43 overall: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet to Chicago