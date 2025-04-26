Titans Draft Star Edge Rusher In Second Round
The Tennessee Titans began the 2025 NFL Draft by doing what everyone expected them to do and drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward. They then traded back in the draft, giving up the No. 35 pick to the Seattle Seahawks who drafted South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. Now, finally back on the clock, the Titans have beefed up their defensive front.
The Titans selected UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo. Oladejo had 4.5 sacks in 2024 and an additonal 14 tackles for loss. In his four years with the Bruins, he racked up 240 tackles, six sacks and 25 tackles for loss.
After moving on from Harold Landry, the Titans had a massive hole on the edge. And while Oladejo likely won't single-handedly fill those shoes, he will provide the Titans with a quality presence off the edge who can get to the quarterback. Per PFF, he had 19 hurries and seven hits on the quarterback in addition to his 4.5 sacks last season, and lined up all over the defensive line. The versaility and speed combined with the ability to stuff the run will make him a welcome addition to the Titans' defense.
