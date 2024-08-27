Titans End QB2 Debate
The Tennessee Titans QB2 battle has come to an end with the Titans trading former third-round pick Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
This does not come with too much shock as Willis was in tons of rumors and reports of a Titan that could be traded.
Willis had an impressive preseason completing 74.1% of his passes on 27 attempts, throwing for two touchdowns (one being a game-winner) and one interception. He also ran for an extra 101 yards making his total yards an impressive 306.
The Titans made a proactive move to ensure the stability of the quarterback room. Starting quarterback Will Levis has not proven himself yet and if Levis were to struggle, there is no longer a once-projected first-round pick behind the starter.
Mason Rudolph was the more proven backup in the case of an injury. Rudolph is 8-4-1 as a starter and he started in a playoff game last season which ended in a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rudolph also had an impressive preseason totalling 346 passing yards, one touchdown, and a 92.6 quarterback rating.
The Titans return for Willis was not much, but it was expected. In his first two seasons, Willis has just a 53.3 completion percentage, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has a huge arm, great mobility, and good size, but his production was not enough to warrant more than the late round pick.
The Titans traded Willis as the grind to cut down the roster to just 53 players continues on and keep the win-now movement going.
A scenery change is the best possible outcome for Willis. His time in Tennessee was not successful and now he has a chance to work under proven offensive coach Matt LaFleur and backup Jordan Love.
