Titans Expect Immediate Impact From Injured CBs
The Tennessee Titans have spent most of training camp without their top two cornerbacks in L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.
Both Sneed and Awuzie suffered injuries early in training camp, and due to their veteran status and importance with the defense, they have been sidelined ever since.
However, with the Titans' season opener coming Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Sneed and Awuzie are slowly catching back up to speed and getting ready for the year.
"I know what those two guys are made of," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I've seen them play, I've seen (L'Jarius) play really good football. He looks great now, and I know what Chido is capable of. I know what the pieces are capable of. And there will be a part of playing together that we'll have to grow as we go, and that is just part of having as many new players as we have, as many new coaches as we have."
Both Sneed and Awuzie are a massive part in fixing the Titans' defense, which struggled last season.
Awuzie, 29, was one of the Titans' first free agent signings. He agreed to a three-year deal worth $36 million on March 14. A little over two weeks later, Sneed was acquired in a trade with the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs before he signed a four-year deal worth $76.4 million.
The Titans now have two brand new cornerbacks that should make things tough for opposing wide receivers, and the Bears have a couple of challenges in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze.
Having Awuzie and Sneed as part of the defense elevates the Titans' ceiling on that side of the ball and makes the team that much better overall.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!