Titans Expected To Land Texas A&M Pass-Rusher
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, no one knows quite what to expect from the Tennessee Titans.
Some believe that they could be a sleeper playoff contender. Others believe that they're headed for a high draft pick and a poor record.
While the Titans would prefer to be a playoff contender, they would benefit from having a top draft pick in a stacked 2025 NFL Draft class.
CBS Sports has released a new 2025 NFL mock draft. In that mock draft, they have Tennessee ending up with the No. 5 overall pick. That would suggest that the Titans would have a very poor season from a win and loss perspective.
With the No. 5 overall pick, they have Tennessee selecting star Texas A&M pass-rusher Nic Scourton.
"Scourton is a wide, girthy rusher with inside-out capabilities and the light feet of a defensive linemen 20 or 30 pounds lighter."
Scourton just transferred to the Aggies from the Purdue Boilermakers after the 2023 season. He was a standout in the Big Ten, but wanted to put himself in a better chance to compete for a National Championship.
During the 2023 college football season with Purdue, Scourton ended up recording 50 total tackles to go along with 10 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Scourton is a force to be reckoned with on the edge. He combines great size with elite athleticism. Scourton projects to be a very good NFL pass-rusher.
That is an area that the Titans need to improve. They have to get better at getting to the quarterback. Making this kind of pick would help them get there.
All of that being said, Tennessee would much rather end up with a lower draft pick and be an AFC contender. But, if they do have a poor regular season, ending up with a talent like Scourton would be a good consolation prize.
