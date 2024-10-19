Titans Expected to Place WR on IR
The Tennessee Titans are just 1-4 entering Week 7 action. Hitting the road for a matchup with the Buffalo Bills will be a very tough task, and they will have to do it without one of their wide receivers.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are expected to place wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve. Assuming that move is officially made, he would be out for at least four weeks.
Burks suffered a non-contact knee injury that has caused this expected stint on IR.
Originally drafted with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks has never developed into being the legitimate starter that Tennessee thought he would be. Many have speculated that the Titans could move him at the trade deadline, which is set for Nov. 5.
Clearly, this injury would make it nearly impossible to deal Burks away.
So far this season, Burks has caught just four passes for 34 yards. Throughout his 27-game career with Tennessee, he has totaled 53 receptions for 699 yards and a touchdown.
Things have not gone according to plan for the 24-year-old wide receiver. This injury is just the latest setback and disappointment for him.
It seems likely that the Titans could part ways with Burks during the offseason. Unless he can come back from this injury and make a major impact down the stretch of the season, moving on might be best for both sides.
In his absence, Tennessee is hoping to see Will Levis have a turnaround as well. Both DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley will need to start stepping up in a big way to get the offense back on track. Tyler Boyd will also continue having a key role in the offense.
Thankfully, losing Burks will not make a huge impact on the Titans. His numbers show that he hasn't been a big part of the game plan.
