Titans Fan, Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Passes Away
Country music legend and long-time Tennessee Titans fan Joe Bonsall passed away on July 9, at the age of 76.
The Titans sent this message to Bonsall’s family and friends captioning its post on X, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of country music legend and proud Titans fan, Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys.
"Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones”
Bonsall has been living in Nashville for almost five decades and has been a season ticket holder for the Titans since 1998 according to The Oak Ridge Boys Website.
Bonsall was a true legend. He was a Ridge Boy member for 50 years and was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November. Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies. But Jesus and his family always came first—and we will see him again on the Promised Day,” representatives of his family release stated.
