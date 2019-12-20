Friday Injury Report: Humphries, Jackson Out Again

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are learning to live without Adam Humphries.

Not long ago the free agent wide receiver was the team’s leading receiver. Sunday, he will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury sustained Dec. 1 at Indianapolis.

Humphries was ruled out Friday. So was cornerback Adoreé Jackson, who also will miss his third straight contest.

Rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against New Orleans with a knee injury. It is the first time Simmons has appeared on the injury report since he made his NFL debut on Oct. 20.

“I think that you always miss guys that you’re used to having in there in some capacity,” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “I don’t think anybody’s playing with the same 53 guys, or 46 guys on the game day that they started with in September.

“So, I just kind of move on and try to focus on who is available, what they can do, what they know, and work from there.”

Humphries had 37 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns before he was injured. His last catch was for 13 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Colts.

Since he has been out, Tajaé Sharpe has six receptions, including a season-high four against Oakland, for 51 yards. Last Sunday, rookie A.J. Brown set a career-high with eight receptions and Corey Davis had his best game in more than a month with three receptions for 57 yards.

“I’ve never been somebody that was overly concerned about someone’s availability, or lack thereof,” Vrabel said. “I just try to get the next guy to go in there because there is nothing, for the most part, that we can usually do."

The complete Titans-Saints injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

Out: Adam Humphries, WR (ankle) and Adoreé Jackson, CB (foot).

Questionable: Jeffery Simmons, DL (knee).

To be determined

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (shoulder); Corey Davis, WR (ankle) Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring); Dion Lewis, RB (ankle); Kalif Raymond, WR (knee) and Wesley Woodyard, LB (knee).

NEW ORLEANS

Sunday status

Out: Kiko Alsonso, LB (quadricep); Vonn Bell, S (knee); and Larry Warford, G (knee).

Questionable: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S (concussion); Andrus Peat, G (forearm); and Patrick Robinson, CB (calf).

To be determined

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: Terron Armstead, T (ankle) and Ryan Ramczyk, T (knee).