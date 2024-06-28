Titans Get Update on Colts QB Anthony Richardson
The Tennessee Titans are part of an AFC South division with young, blossoming quarterbacks, and that includes Indianapolis Colts second-year player Anthony Richardson.
Richardson, 22, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft and entered last season as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis.
However, Richardson played just four games before a shoulder injury forced him to undergo season-ending surgery. His final game came in Week 5 against the Titans, where he left the game in the final drive of the first half.
But now, it appears that Richardson is back and ready to go with training camp on the horizon.
The Colts will be happy to have their quarterback back in commission and he can pick up where he left off last year.
He, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis represent one of the youngest divisions at the quarterback position. Lawrence is entering his fifth season and he recently signed a $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Levis is likely considered to be the weakest prospect out of the four quarterbacks, but with a new coaching staff coming to the Titans, he has a chance to be on the same level that people perceive Stroud, Lawrence and Richardson to be on.
The Titans play the Colts in Weeks 6 & 16 in the upcoming season.
