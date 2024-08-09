Titans Offense Gets Good Luck in Preseason
The Tennessee Titans completely revamped their offsense this offseason to help second-year quarterback Will Levis.
While already employing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Tyjae Spears, the Titans added several key pieces to the offense to help Levis get the best possible outcome.
Yet, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox still questions whether or not the Titans did enough to make things better.
"Tennessee signed Ridley, added running back Tony Pollard, drafted offensive tackle JC Latham and hired an offensive head coach in Brian Callahan who helped Joe Burrow become a top-five quarterback while at Cincinnati," Knox writes. "While Callahan probably won't show too much of his offense during the preseason, he should get a look at how new additions such as Latham and Ridley fit. If Tennessee doesn't believe it has enough to properly evaluate Levis in Year 2, it may have to consider making more additions ahead of Week 1."
If the Titans didn't do enough to make Levis better on offense, then they may need to point the finger towards the quarterback. Sure, Hopkins is sidelined with an injury that may see his recovery time bleed into the regular season and he has a rookie left tackle in JC Latham that played on the right side in college at Alabama, but there are enough resources to help Levis be a better quarterback.
The Titans made these upgrades so that they could give Levis a fair shot to succeed and give them enough of an idea if he can really be a franchise quarterback. While every team can always do more to help their cause, the Titans have done enough with Levis to where he won't be able to point the finger at anyone but himself if things begin to go sideways.
The Titans are set to begin the preseason tomorrow against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
